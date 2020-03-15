KERING S A/ADR’s (PPRUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

