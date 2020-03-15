K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €11.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.14 ($11.79).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.09. K&S has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($6.09) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

