JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Trading Down 6.9%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), 105,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.70 ($1.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.60.

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 100,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($138,121.55).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

