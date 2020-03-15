JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCZY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

