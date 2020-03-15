JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 2,940

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th.

LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.55 million and a P/E ratio of -54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,784.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,727.75. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24).

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 13784.0006348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

