JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $108.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,896 shares of company stock worth $6,173,782 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

