JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Down 1.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.51, 159,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,812% from the average session volume of 8,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.