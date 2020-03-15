JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.51, 159,668 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.