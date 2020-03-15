Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

