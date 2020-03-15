Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 390,874 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 300,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 249,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

