Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $183.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

