Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $118.04 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.