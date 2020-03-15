Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

FTV stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

