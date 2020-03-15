Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $546.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.82. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

