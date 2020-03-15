Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $135,646,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 34,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $234.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

