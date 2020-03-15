Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 799,274 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 963.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.