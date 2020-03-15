Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,730,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

