Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 295.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $19,049,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

