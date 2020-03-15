Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

