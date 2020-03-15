Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 19,571 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 241.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $55.45.

