Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

