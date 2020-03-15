Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.