Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,625,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,115,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,524,000 after buying an additional 178,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

