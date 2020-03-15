Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

