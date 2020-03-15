Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apergy by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of APY opened at $6.66 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

