Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.42.

Shares of ALGN opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

