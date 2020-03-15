Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

