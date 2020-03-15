Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE CLX opened at $167.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

