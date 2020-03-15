Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,705 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

