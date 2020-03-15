Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

