Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,414 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 605,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 205,432 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

F stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.