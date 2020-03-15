Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

