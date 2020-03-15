Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

