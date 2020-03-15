Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 523 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.