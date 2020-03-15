Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

