Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Progressive by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,135,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 864,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

