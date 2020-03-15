Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 20,608 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,860,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.