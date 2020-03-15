Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 56.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

