Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000.

VWO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

