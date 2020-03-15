Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $62,967,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after buying an additional 1,541,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,591,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,609,000 after buying an additional 1,250,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $30.93 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

