Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

