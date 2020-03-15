Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

JRSH stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.