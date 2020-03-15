Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Primerica by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $98.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

