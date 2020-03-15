Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Avalara stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

