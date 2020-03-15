Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

