Jefferies Group LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $287.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average of $289.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.