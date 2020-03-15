Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nice by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nice by 16.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nice by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nice in the third quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

