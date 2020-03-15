Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $56.81 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

