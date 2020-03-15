Jefferies Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

