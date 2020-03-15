Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 866.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

